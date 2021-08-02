Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Short Interest Up 48.5% in July

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,700 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the June 30th total of 106,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 160,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $2,358,000. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 2,255.1% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 406,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 389,607 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 26,791 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 14,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 253.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.81. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -11.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 17 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.