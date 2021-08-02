Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NTOIY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Neste Oyj to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.02. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $39.42.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

