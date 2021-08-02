Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Price Target Raised to C$4.50

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.70.

Shares of MGRUF stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $5.83.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

