Societe Generale Lowers La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) to Hold

Societe Generale downgraded shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set an equal weight rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LFDJF opened at $57.90 on Friday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.06.

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

