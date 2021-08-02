Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Roblox (RBLX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) recently:

7/29/2021 – Roblox was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset which allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution which provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. Roblox Corporation is based in San Mateo, California. “

7/23/2021 – Roblox was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset which allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution which provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. Roblox Corporation is based in San Mateo, California. “

7/21/2021 – Roblox was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset which allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution which provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. Roblox Corporation is based in San Mateo, California. “

7/13/2021 – Roblox is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Roblox was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset which allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution which provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. Roblox Corporation is based in San Mateo, California. “

7/10/2021 – Roblox was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset which allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution which provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. Roblox Corporation is based in San Mateo, California. “

6/30/2021 – Roblox is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

RBLX stock opened at $76.98 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $103.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.58.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $36,078,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

