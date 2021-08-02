Societe Generale Reaffirms Buy Rating for ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ITVPY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get ITV alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITVPY opened at $15.65 on Thursday. ITV has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.88.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.