Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY21 guidance at $3.35-3.55 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 3.350-3.550 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $64.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,190 shares of company stock worth $2,172,830. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEG. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.39.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

