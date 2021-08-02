EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $29.20 on Friday. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.75.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $726,809.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,735.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $631,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,563 shares in the company, valued at $9,462,055.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,467 shares of company stock worth $2,323,537 over the last quarter. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after buying an additional 346,297 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 76.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 72,133 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 6.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,165,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after buying an additional 70,653 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 41.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

