The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Short Interest Update

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the June 30th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.7 days.

Shares of NNWWF opened at $28.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.60. The North West has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $29.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on The North West from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The North West from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on The North West from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

