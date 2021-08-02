Altus Midstream (ALTM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.12. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Altus Midstream to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALTM opened at $63.85 on Monday. Altus Midstream has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $72.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.89 and a beta of 3.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 284.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

