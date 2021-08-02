Morgan Stanley Raises CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Price Target to $32.00

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CryoLife from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

Get CryoLife alerts:

CryoLife stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.06. CryoLife has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). CryoLife had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.36%. Analysts forecast that CryoLife will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CryoLife news, VP John E. Davis sold 12,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $377,838.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,139.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $170,887.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,568 shares of company stock worth $1,716,797. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CryoLife during the first quarter worth about $175,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CryoLife by 10.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CryoLife during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in CryoLife by 83.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CryoLife during the first quarter worth about $226,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.