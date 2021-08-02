Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Sells $175,700.00 in Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $35.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.98.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cohu during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cohu by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 8.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 2.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth $40,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COHU. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

