Insider Buying: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VOXX International alerts:

On Tuesday, July 27th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $102,400.00.

Shares of VOXX stock opened at $11.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VOXX International Co. has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $273.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. VOXX International had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $137.06 million during the quarter.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on VOXX International in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in VOXX International by 100.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in VOXX International by 134.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in VOXX International in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in VOXX International by 99.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.