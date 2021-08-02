Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,820.00

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,820 ($36.84) and last traded at GBX 2,798 ($36.56), with a volume of 9581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,800 ($36.58).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.99 billion and a PE ratio of 31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,576.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a GBX 60.95 ($0.80) dividend. This is an increase from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

In other Severn Trent news, insider James Bowling sold 17,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,738 ($35.77), for a total value of £475,289.42 ($620,968.67).

Severn Trent Company Profile (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

