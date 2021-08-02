Boku (LON:BOKU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $200.00

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 199 ($2.60), with a volume of 201698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 199 ($2.60).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Boku from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £589.21 million and a PE ratio of -39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 172.27.

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

