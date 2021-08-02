Ceridian HCM (CDAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Ceridian HCM has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.63 million. On average, analysts expect Ceridian HCM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $98.40 on Monday. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $111.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.27 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays cut Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.21.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $403,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,602,457.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,811 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

