HRT Financial LP Buys New Position in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVGN. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Evogene by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after buying an additional 202,180 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Evogene by 250.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 142,954 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Evogene by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 73,294 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Evogene by 620.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 66,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Evogene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 32.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVGN. Aegis began coverage on Evogene in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

EVGN opened at $2.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $73.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.28. Evogene Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a negative net margin of 1,829.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

