HRT Financial LP Sells 11,915 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

HRT Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,915 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVE. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

CVE opened at $8.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.80 and a beta of 3.21. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.03.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 0.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0139 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

