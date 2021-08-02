HRT Financial LP Sells 11,915 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

HRT Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,915 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVE. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

CVE opened at $8.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.80 and a beta of 3.21. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.03.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0139 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

