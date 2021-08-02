Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 19,575 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,123,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,575 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Cerus worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 194,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 65,869 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,091,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $5.04 on Monday. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $862.71 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. The business had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. Analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,991. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

