Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 11,534 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,534 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $3,342,481.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 5,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $430,831.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,284 shares of company stock worth $9,808,603. Company insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Shares of SWTX opened at $85.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.12. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $96.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.01 and a beta of 0.69.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.