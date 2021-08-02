Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Silk Road Medical worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,158,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,700,000 after acquiring an additional 786,034 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,360,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,890,000 after buying an additional 351,697 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,262,000 after buying an additional 277,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,206,000 after buying an additional 163,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 362,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after buying an additional 74,828 shares in the last quarter.

In other Silk Road Medical news, Director Jack W. Lasersohn sold 5,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $247,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at $217,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total transaction of $298,682.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,725.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,905. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $50.18 on Monday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 10.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

