Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.14 Million Stock Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $76.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $87.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.30.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.28. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

