Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $5,000.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,143.89.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,327.59 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,459.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 31.60%. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 57.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,877,308,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,694,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.