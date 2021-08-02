Raymond James Analysts Give Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) a $77.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $77.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.39.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $64.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.19. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

