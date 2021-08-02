Brokerages Anticipate Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Solid Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.67). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on SLDB shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 83.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

