Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to Post $2.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to announce $2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.06. AmerisourceBergen posted earnings of $1.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year earnings of $8.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.54 to $9.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.29 to $10.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

NYSE:ABC opened at $122.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.80. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $1,504,165.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,485,994.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $681,731.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,341 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,506 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,213 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,956,000 after purchasing an additional 505,094 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,626,000 after purchasing an additional 228,136 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,832,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,188,000 after acquiring an additional 938,636 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

