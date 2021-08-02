$1.06 EPS Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.03. Silgan reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $40.52 on Friday. Silgan has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,498,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 701,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,497,000 after acquiring an additional 465,117 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,629,000 after acquiring an additional 201,558 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,595,000 after acquiring an additional 198,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,029,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,282,000 after acquiring an additional 193,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

