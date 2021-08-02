Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $24.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $410.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $28.98.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 15.49%. Analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.