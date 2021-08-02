Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 194,290 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 194,290 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 41.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

CHT opened at $41.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.99.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.20%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

