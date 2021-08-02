Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 296,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

GLBLU opened at $9.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

