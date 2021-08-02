Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Yunji were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yunji by 136.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 379,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 219,172 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Yunji by 1,377.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 128,098 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Yunji during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yunji in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Yunji in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yunji from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ YJ opened at $1.15 on Monday. Yunji Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.33 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $103.09 million for the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

