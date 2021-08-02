Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys Shares of 13,275 Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $888,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $4,578,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $9,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

ADN stock opened at $7.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a market cap of $359.17 million, a PE ratio of -86.56 and a beta of 0.41. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $19.21.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ADN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Advent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

