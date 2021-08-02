Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Core Molding Technologies worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 51.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $43,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Zimmer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $39,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,285.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,556 shares of company stock valued at $86,499 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $14.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.73 million, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 2.23. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $17.35.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.83 million during the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.58%.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

