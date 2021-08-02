Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,263 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Venus Concept worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Venus Concept by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Venus Concept by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 14,869 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the 4th quarter worth about $683,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venus Concept stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $124.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.54. Venus Concept Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venus Concept has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

In other Venus Concept news, CEO Domenic Serafino purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,944.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,265 shares of company stock valued at $636,948 over the last three months. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

