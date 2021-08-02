AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Short Interest Update

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,400 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the June 30th total of 275,900 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

In other news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $225,820.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $1,608,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,414 shares of company stock worth $1,905,140. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMK stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,304.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $28.22.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

