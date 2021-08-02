UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACA)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACA) by 377.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Therapeutics Acquisition were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Therapeutics Acquisition by 86.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Therapeutics Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $12,859,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Therapeutics Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $15,765,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Therapeutics Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,729,000.

Get Therapeutics Acquisition alerts:

In other Therapeutics Acquisition news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 209,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,091,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RACA opened at $10.27 on Monday. Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $21.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53.

Therapeutics Acquisition Company Profile

Therapeutics Acquisition Corp., doing business as Research Alliance Corp. I, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in the United States.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Therapeutics Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Therapeutics Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.