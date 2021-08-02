Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Update

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLCGY opened at $36.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.16. Clicks Group has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $39.25.

Get Clicks Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.7927 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

Clicks Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the retail trade of healthcare products. The company operates through the Retail and Distribution segments. The Retail segment comprises Clicks, health, beauty, and homeware retailer; Claire’s, retailer of jewellery and accessories; GNC, retailer of health and wellness products; Musica, retailer of entertainment-related merchandise; and The Body Shop, which offers toiletries, cosmetics, gifting and grooming, with stores in the Republic of South Africa, Namibia, Swaziland, Botswana, and Lesotho.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Clicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.