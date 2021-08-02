R1 RCM (RCM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect R1 RCM to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. R1 RCM has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect R1 RCM to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $21.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.01.

A number of analysts recently commented on RCM shares. TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $10,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,481,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,152,854.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $316,390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,680,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,412,646 shares of company stock valued at $386,506,333 in the last 90 days. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.