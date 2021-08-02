Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 154.43% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $152.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.39 million. On average, analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $41.82 on Monday. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.04%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 192.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 158,557 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.80% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Delek Logistics Partners from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

