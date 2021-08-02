T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Raised to $175.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of T-Mobile US from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.76.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS stock opened at $144.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $179.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $105.05 and a one year high of $150.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.75.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 27,590 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after buying an additional 65,632 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $176,659,000 after buying an additional 460,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after buying an additional 130,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.