The Goldman Sachs Group Trims The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Target Price to $267.52

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $267.52 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $257.15.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA opened at $226.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.94. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $132.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.