Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,329,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,304,000 after buying an additional 884,618 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 856.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 706,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,212,000 after buying an additional 632,360 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 868,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,387,000 after buying an additional 413,560 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADNT opened at $42.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.28. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.73.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Adient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.18.

In other news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

