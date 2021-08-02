iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 1,057.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,614 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

Shares of EWN opened at $49.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $50.33.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

Read More: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.