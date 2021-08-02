Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

BUSE stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.10. First Busey has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 29.33%. As a group, analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in First Busey during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Busey during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Busey during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

