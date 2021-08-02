Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of RTOKY opened at $40.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 0.79. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.48.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

