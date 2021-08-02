Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of MLRYY opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.22. Mail.ru Group has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $29.62.

Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $372.73 million for the quarter. Mail.ru Group had a negative net margin of 13.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%.

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company in primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Communications and Social, Games, and New Initiatives segments. It operates Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Search Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, food delivery service, as well as VK, OK, and My World social networks.

