Analysts Set Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Target Price at $64.00

Shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCDTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS:RCDTF opened at $57.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.29. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a fifty-two week low of $51.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.38.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

