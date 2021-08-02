Morgan Stanley Raises Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target to $71.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.83.

BMY opened at $67.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $150.81 billion, a PE ratio of -29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786,073 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10,082.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,787,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750,600 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $137,618,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,136,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $126,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

