Brokerages Anticipate Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. Digital Turbine posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

APPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $62.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.70. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.44, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

